FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,997 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 5.79% of FirstCash worth $175,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

