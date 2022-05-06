FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

