FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $42.48 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

