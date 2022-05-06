Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $99.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

