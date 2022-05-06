Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

