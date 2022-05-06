Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.11.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (Get Rating)
