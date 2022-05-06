Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.31% of Flex worth $199,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

