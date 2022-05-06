Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

FGETF stock remained flat at $$13.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

