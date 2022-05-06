FLO 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

