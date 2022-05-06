Flow (FLOW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.02 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00012297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $69.02 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00183188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00222619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00483142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,663.63 or 2.00815882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,372,066,760 coins and its circulating supply is 364,061,129 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

