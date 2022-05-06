Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of its "Building a Better Future" initiative, which focuses on enhancing the markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline, and the high-performing business culture. Although 2021 revenues fell year over year due to lower contribution from the Energy & Chemicals and Urban Solutions segments, adjusted earnings came in at 94 cents per share. Consolidated segment profit rose 12% year over year. New awards were $8.8 billion compared with $7.5 billion a year ago. Fluor's upbeat view for 2022 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

