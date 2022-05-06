Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

FLR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fluor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

