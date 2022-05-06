Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £134.50 ($168.02) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.16% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($172.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £146.53 ($183.05).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR traded up GBX 58 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,558 ($106.91). The company had a trading volume of 330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,708.55 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.