Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.02) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £134.50 ($168.02) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £146.53 ($183.05).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 8,558 ($106.91). The company had a trading volume of 330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,263. The firm has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,708.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £105.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

