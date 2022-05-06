Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £159.90 ($199.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £147.53 ($184.30).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,620 ($107.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,708.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is £105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($203.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a PE ratio of -35.77.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.