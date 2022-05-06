FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $144.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of FMC opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

