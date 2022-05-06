Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $41.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.