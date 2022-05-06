Forestar Group (FOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) recently:

4/28/2022 – Forestar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00.

4/26/2022 – Forestar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

4/25/2022 – Forestar Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Forestar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Forestar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

3/31/2022 – Forestar Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $765.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

