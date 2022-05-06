Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $10.01 on Thursday, hitting $274.51. 23,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.35. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

