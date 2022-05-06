Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.35. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.