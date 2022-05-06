Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

