Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,200 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

