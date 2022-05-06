Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,728 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

