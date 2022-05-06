Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $173,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.