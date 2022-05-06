Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $196,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.