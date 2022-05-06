Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $208,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.47. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.