Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $208,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.47. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
