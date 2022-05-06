Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $220,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE:ENV opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

