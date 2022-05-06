Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $233,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,288 shares of company stock worth $3,985,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

