Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
