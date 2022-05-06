Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 22,914 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $7.74 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.