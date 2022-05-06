Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

