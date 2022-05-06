Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,140 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

