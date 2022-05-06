Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.