Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie Acquires 10,400 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,015. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,189,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

