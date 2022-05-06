Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 0.3%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €51.14 ($53.83) and last traded at €51.48 ($54.19). 125,011 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.66 ($54.38).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.16.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.