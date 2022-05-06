Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 0.3%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.14 ($53.83) and last traded at €51.48 ($54.19). Approximately 125,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.66 ($54.38).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.16.
Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)
Further Reading
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.