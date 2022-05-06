Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.46). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

FRLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

