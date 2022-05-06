freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Downgraded by UBS Group

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

