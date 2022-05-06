Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.94 ($68.35).

Shares of FME stock opened at €59.10 ($62.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

