FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.48 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

