FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,475 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $171.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,847. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

