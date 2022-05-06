FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.29 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 83,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

