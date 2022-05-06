FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,311,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.07. 1,843,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.