FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

