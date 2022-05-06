FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,067 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after buying an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after buying an additional 503,464 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

