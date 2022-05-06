FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

