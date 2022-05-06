FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

