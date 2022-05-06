Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.24.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

