FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

