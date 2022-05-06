Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FPE opened at €23.55 ($24.79) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a one year high of €44.80 ($47.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.71 and a 200 day moving average of €29.08.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

