Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.19). Approximately 165,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 375,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).
The company has a market capitalization of £97.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)
Featured Articles
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.