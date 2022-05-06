Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.19). Approximately 165,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 375,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £97.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.